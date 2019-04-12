First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $19.87 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.9% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,908,000 after acquiring an additional 126,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,242,000 after acquiring an additional 771,401 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,677,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 285,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $290.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $296.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

