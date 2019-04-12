First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 20,271 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,271 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,326,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 122,326,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,083,000 after buying an additional 1,747,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,424,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,696,000 after buying an additional 3,486,111 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,593,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,949,000 after buying an additional 5,053,489 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,610.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,133,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 17,073,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 134,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

