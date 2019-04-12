First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 74.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $813,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,597. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $77.84. 46,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.10.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

