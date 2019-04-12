First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 339 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Intuit by 17,362.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 46,373.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $422,227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $148,172,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total value of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $3,053,010.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,883. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.06 and a 12-month high of $272.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued an “average” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuit from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

