First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 29,511 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,610 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,511 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 77,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 22,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $84,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,176. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 2,955,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

