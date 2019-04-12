First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:FCHS opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

