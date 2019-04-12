FireEye (FEYE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut FireEye from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,104. FireEye has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.96.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $217.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $847,146.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,492,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 101,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $1,698,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 904,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,460.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,255 shares of company stock worth $3,479,941. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in FireEye by 11.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,900 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FireEye by 60.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,556 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in FireEye by 434.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,399 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 45,847 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,475,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in FireEye by 283,876.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 315,214 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 315,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

