Firan Technology Group (FTGFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter.

Shares of FTGFF stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

