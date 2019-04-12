Financial Analysis: G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) vs. Advanz Pharma (CXRXF)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for G1 Therapeutics and Advanz Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics 0 1 6 1 3.00 Advanz Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.07%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than Advanz Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Advanz Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$85.29 million ($2.56) -7.02 Advanz Pharma $536.99 million 1.58 $1.47 billion $11.78 1.47

Advanz Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than G1 Therapeutics. G1 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanz Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advanz Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanz Pharma has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Advanz Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics N/A -31.08% -29.65% Advanz Pharma 273.25% N/A -6.23%

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Advanz Pharma Company Profile

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Macrobid/Macrodantin to treat bladder infections, such as cystitis and urinary tract infections; Tetroxin drug for severe hypothyroid states; Eltroxin, levothyroxine sodium that treats patients with an underactive thyroid gland; and Fucithalmic, a topical gel treatment for patients suffering with a bacterial infection of the surface lining of the front of the eye. The Concordia North America segment provides Donnatalm, which is used as adjunctive therapy for irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran, an anti-seizure drug indicated for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; and Plaquenil and Plaquenil AG to treat rheumatoid arthritis and manage the complications of lupus, as well as suppress acute attacks from certain strains of malaria. This segment also offers photodynamic therapy with Photofrin for the treatment of certain forms of cancer that combines a photosensitizing agent with a specific type of laser that emits an exact wavelength of light and power to target cancer cells. The company sells its products through direct sales and local partnerships. The company was formerly known as Concordia International Corp. and changed its name to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. in November 2018. ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

