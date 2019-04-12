Financial Analysis: Braskem (BAK) and OriginClear (OCLN)

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braskem and OriginClear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $15.87 billion 0.64 $784.32 million $3.20 7.98 OriginClear $3.35 million 0.42 -$5.23 million N/A N/A

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Braskem and OriginClear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 1 0 0 2.00 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem 4.14% 35.61% 3.81% OriginClear -40.45% N/A -302.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Braskem has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of -1.57, suggesting that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Braskem pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. OriginClear does not pay a dividend. Braskem pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Braskem beats OriginClear on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions. The company licenses its Electro Water Separation technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters, as well as to remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, the company offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated wastewater treatment products. It operates in the United States, Canada, Japan, Argentina, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

