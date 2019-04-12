Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.62

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 2337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRGI. BidaskClub downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Stephens cut their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $348.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, CEO Richard C. Stockinger bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,172.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,897.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

