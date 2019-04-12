Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.01.

BEN opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $35.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/ferguson-wellman-capital-management-inc-sells-1650-shares-of-franklin-resources-inc-ben.html.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.