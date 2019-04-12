Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $124.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

