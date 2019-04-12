Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,005 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,005 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.80% of PC Connection worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

CNXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sidoti cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

CNXN opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $973.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $709.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.49 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.41%. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $493,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

