Fastenal (FAST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 5.30. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $69.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 65.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 5,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,070,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,083 shares of company stock worth $5,458,662. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

