Fandom Sports Media (FDM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Fandom Sports Media Corp (CNSX:FDM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Fandom Sports Media Company Profile (CNSX:FDM)

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content. The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company’s core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

