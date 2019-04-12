Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,929,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,820,000 after buying an additional 232,405 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 528,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,881,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,047,000. Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 144.1% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 164,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FICO opened at $279.34 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total value of $2,322,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total value of $1,894,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,447 shares of company stock worth $12,458,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

