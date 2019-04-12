Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) Insider Sells $383,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) insider Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,247.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 15,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $112,350.00.

Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,315. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $902.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.45 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,922,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,281,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,409 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,799,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,496,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 699,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

