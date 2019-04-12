Expedia Group (EXPE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expedia is riding on increasing gross bookings. Further, rising stayed room nights remain a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strong initiatives toward strengthening footprints in the domestic regions are driving its domestic stayed room nights. We believe the company’s strength in Core OTA, HomeAway, Brand Expedia, Expedia Partner Solutions and Egencia will continue to benefit its market position. The expansion of global lodging portfolio will also continue to aid the lodging revenues of Expedia. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, sluggishness in the company’s trivago segment remains an overhang. Also, intensifying competition in the online travel space is a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.31 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $124.59 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $6,258,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $204,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,063.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,089. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

