Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Insider Michael Morrissey Sells 40,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) insider Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $962,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $935,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $985,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $907,600.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $895,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $924,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $931,600.00.

EXEL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. 2,184,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.50. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Exelixis had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

