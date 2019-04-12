Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 266,796.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,985,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978,925 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6,541.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,319,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,645 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Philip Morris International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,204,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,260 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $103.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

