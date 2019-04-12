EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXACT Sciences Corporation uses applied genomics to develop effective, patient-friendly screening technologies for use in the detection of cancer. Certain of its technologies have been licensed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for a stool-based DNA screening assay for colorectal cancer in the average-risk population. Colorectal cancer, which is the most deadly cancer among non-smokers, is generally curable if detected early. Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic tests for more than twenty years, the rate of early detection of colorectal cancer remains low, and deaths from colorectal cancer remain high. EXACT Sciences believes its genomics-based technologies would help to enable detection of colorectal cancer so that more people can be effectively treated. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $95.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.64.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $94.90. 916,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,629. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 1.83.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $142.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 90,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $7,172,720.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $108,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,507 shares of company stock worth $37,454,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 777.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

