Evil Coin Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Evil Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $44,028.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evil Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

Evil Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz . Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evil Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.