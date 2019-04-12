Everi (EVRI) & Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Critical Review

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Everi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $851.79 million 0.52 -$20.91 million ($0.53) -30.09 Everi $469.52 million 1.49 $12.36 million $0.10 99.70

Everi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Entertainment. Golden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everi has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Golden Entertainment and Everi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Everi 0 0 3 1 3.25

Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.65%. Everi has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Everi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Everi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment -2.46% -5.80% -1.45% Everi 2.63% -6.27% 0.49%

Summary

Everi beats Golden Entertainment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area. The Casinos segment owns and operates 8 resort casino properties, including The Stratosphere that offers 2,430 hotel rooms, 748 slots, 42 table games, a race and sports book, 15 restaurants, 2 rooftop pools, a fitness center, and retail shops and entertainment facilities; Arizona Charlie's Decatur with 260 hotel rooms, 1,037 slots, 7 table games, race and sports books, 6 restaurants, and a 300 seat bingo parlor; and Arizona Charlie's Boulder with 300 hotel rooms, 839 slots, 7 table games, race and sports books, 4 restaurants, and a 450-seat bingo parlor, as well as recreational vehicle park (RV) with 220 RV hook-up sites in Las Vegas, Nevada. This segments also operates the Aquarius with 1,900 hotel rooms, 1,232 slots, 33 table games, and 10 restaurants in Laughlin, Nevada; Pahrump casinos with 419 slots, 8 table games, a race and sports book, a 200-seat bingo facility, and a bowling center, as well as 70 hotel rooms; Gold Town Casino with 226 slots and a 100-seat bingo facility; and Lakeside Casino & RV Park with 188 slots and 160 RV hook-up sites in Pahrump, Nevada; and Rocky Gap with 665 slots, 17 table games, 2 casino bars, 3 restaurants, a spa, and the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, as well as 200 hotel rooms and an event and conference center in Flintstone, Maryland. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc. provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The company also provides Cash access services; Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that enables ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, it offers Everi Compliance, a suite of compliance software to assist with anti-money laundering regulations; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

