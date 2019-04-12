Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 113,808 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.58.

Shares of JNJ opened at $135.21 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $363.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

