Europa Oil & Gas’ (EOG) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of EOG opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22. Europa Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.49 ($0.07).

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

