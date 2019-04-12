EU official: New US regime won’t be copied by privacy law

One of those European officials in control of a challenging data privacy law states laws currently poised to emerge in the U.S. will not be a replica of the EU’s regime and also will reveal American cultural worth.

Vera Jourova, the European Union’s customer commissioner, also said Friday she promised U.S. tech business executives during a trip to Washington that the EU’s sweeping”solitude shield” law will probably be”future-proof” and will not hinder innovations such as the growth of artificial intelligence.

Jourova met with Trump administration officials and U.S. lawmakers, making the situation that now that Europe has collaborated, the U.S. has to move to guard the privacy of consumers’ data.

“I would like to see the legislation in the United States as soon as possible,” she told reporters.