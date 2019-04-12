Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Position Reduced by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust makes up about 1.5% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. PGGM Investments owned about 1.59% of Essex Property Trust worth $302,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,591,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,127,000 after buying an additional 1,021,374 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 931,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,478,000 after buying an additional 757,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $142,785,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $137,800,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,125,000 after buying an additional 386,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.06, for a total value of $1,035,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.56, for a total value of $874,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,753. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,059. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $226.22 and a 1 year high of $294.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.11.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

