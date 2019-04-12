Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 77,683 Shares of Carvana Co (CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 77,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $4,604,271.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,603,135.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.01. Carvana Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. Carvana’s revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Carvana by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Barrington Research cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

