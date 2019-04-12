Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $75.74 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.48.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $652.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $3,607,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $67,299.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,803 shares of company stock worth $19,724,549. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

