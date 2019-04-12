Equitorial Exploration (EXX) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Equitorial Exploration Corp (CVE:EXX) traded down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 333,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 164,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

Equitorial Exploration Company Profile (CVE:EXX)

Equitorial Exploration Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Tule Valley Lithium Brine project comprising 26 placer claims covering an area of 4,200 acres located to the south west of Salt Lake City, Utah; the Gerlach Lithium Brine properties consisting of 89 placer claims covering an area of 1,780 acres located in the Washoe County, Nevada; and the Li Property that comprise 5,393 hectares located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

