Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Forum Energy Technologies Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Forum Energy Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Capital One Financial cut Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $616.58 million, a P/E ratio of 287.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,493,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 840,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 45,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,844,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 109,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

