Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.17.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $115.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $117.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 5,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

