EPR Properties (EPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.02

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.02 and last traded at $78.74, with a volume of 7940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Raymond James boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $225,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $62,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,384 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in EPR Properties by 6,303.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,873,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,844,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,570,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EPR Properties by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,785,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,353,000 after buying an additional 570,031 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in EPR Properties by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 422,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 369,420 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

