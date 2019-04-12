Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $234.47 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,515,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bank of America worth $234,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.37.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

