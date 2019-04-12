Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Position Increased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,214,143,000 after buying an additional 2,841,648 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 20,868,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,164,000 after buying an additional 2,596,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,671,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,149,000 after buying an additional 1,472,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,304,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after buying an additional 1,912,588 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,165,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $372,930,000 after buying an additional 728,719 shares during the period. 36.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.33 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

