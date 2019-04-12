Entera Bio (ENTX) vs. PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Critical Contrast

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entera Bio and PDL BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $500,000.00 97.61 N/A N/A N/A PDL BioPharma $198.11 million 2.46 -$68.86 million $0.37 10.30

Entera Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDL BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and PDL BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio N/A N/A N/A PDL BioPharma -34.76% 6.76% 5.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Entera Bio and PDL BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Entera Bio currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.03%. PDL BioPharma has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.26%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures, markets, and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

