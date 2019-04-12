Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Director Sells $121,110.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Benjamin Eshleman III sold 33,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Eshleman III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Benjamin Eshleman III sold 66,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $240,240.00.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 439,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,362,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,265,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 90.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 293,900 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

