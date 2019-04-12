Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.44.

TSE:EDV opened at C$19.57 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$16.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -14.40.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.95, for a total value of C$307,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,340,594.35.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company owns interests in the Agbaou mine located in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire; Tabakoto mine situated in southwestern Mali; Karma mine located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 856 square kilometers; Ity Carbon-In-Leach project situated in Côte d'Ivoire; Houndé project located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 1,075 square kilometers; and Kalana project covering an area of 387 square kilometers situated in Mali.

