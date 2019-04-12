Encavis AG (CAP) Receives €7.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Encavis AG (ETR:CAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.52 ($8.74).

A number of research analysts have commented on CAP shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of ETR CAP opened at €6.51 ($7.57) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.56. Encavis has a one year low of €4.98 ($5.79) and a one year high of €6.75 ($7.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $842.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.75.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

