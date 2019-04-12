Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Holdings Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,427 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 49,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $6,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.60 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.61.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

