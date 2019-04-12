Ellaism Price Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $173,347.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 18,856,525 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

