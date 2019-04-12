Elixir (ELIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $68.00

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Elixir has a market cap of $42,968.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elixir token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Elixir has traded 65.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elixir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00352317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.01445484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00225274 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001792 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005444 BTC.

About Elixir

Elixir was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 35,279,733 tokens. Elixir’s official website is elixirtoken.io . The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken

Elixir Token Trading

Elixir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elixir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elixir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.