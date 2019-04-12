Elevate Credit (ELVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELVT. BTIG Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.77. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $207.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.42 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, COO Jason Harvison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.