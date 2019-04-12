Elementrem Market Capitalization Tops $123,304.00 (ELE)

Elementrem (CURRENCY:ELE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Elementrem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. Elementrem has a total market capitalization of $123,304.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Elementrem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elementrem has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.03259661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00127381 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Elementrem

Elementrem (ELE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2016. Elementrem’s total supply is 26,205,539 coins. Elementrem’s official website is www.elementrem.org . Elementrem’s official Twitter account is @elementrem

Buying and Selling Elementrem

Elementrem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementrem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementrem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elementrem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

