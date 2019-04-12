Electrocomponents (ECM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Electrocomponents (LON: ECM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2019 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

4/5/2019 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/5/2019 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/4/2019 – Electrocomponents had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/4/2019 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on the stock.

4/4/2019 – Electrocomponents had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock.

2/11/2019 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON ECM traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 614 ($8.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. Electrocomponents plc has a 12 month low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 779.20 ($10.18).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

