Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Position Cut by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,345,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after purchasing an additional 198,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $48.97 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.35). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $671.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

