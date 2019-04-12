Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Position Decreased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Editas Medicine by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,895 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $147,484.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $61,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,895 shares of company stock worth $466,764 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $25.49 on Friday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.82% and a negative net margin of 344.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/editas-medicine-inc-edit-position-decreased-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.