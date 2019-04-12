Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17,832.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $573.00 to $529.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $455.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.95.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.74, for a total value of $2,217,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,650 shares of company stock valued at $57,774,089. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $446.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $557.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/edge-wealth-management-llc-has-6-13-million-position-in-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.