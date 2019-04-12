Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $3,607,523.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,840,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cook sold 56,118 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $344,003.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,445,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,857,892.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,134 shares of company stock worth $4,245,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

